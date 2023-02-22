The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has opened nominations for its presidential and parliamentary elections.

The two-day exercise would herald the processes for the final leg of the party’s internal elections to elect presidential and parliamentary candidates for the NDC slated for May 13, 2023, to contest on the ticket of the party in the 2024 general election.

Aspiring parliamentary candidates would pick nomination forms at a cost of GH¢5000 while the presidential aspirants are required to pick nomination forms directly from the office of the General Secretary of the party and at a cost of GH¢30,000 via banker’s draft.

However, female aspirants and persons with physical disabilities would be required to pay only 50 per cent of the fee charged.

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has declared his intention to run for President in the 2024 general election on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr Mahama made the formal announcement when he met with the Minority caucus at his Cantonment office on Tuesday.

All NDC MPs in Parliament have unanimously endorsed John Dramani as flagbearer.

Present at the meeting were former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, former NDC Campaign Manager for the 2020 general elections, Professor Joshua Alabi and former Information Minister, Kofi Totobi Quakyi.

It is expected that the former President will make a public declaration in the coming days.