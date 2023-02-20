Chiefs and people of the North Tongu District of the Volta Region are calling on the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to provide adequate security for their Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa prior to his appearance in court on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

The Member of Parliament has been charged with a contempt case after kicking court documents supposedly served on him in an issue between himself and Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng.

But according to the chiefs and people of the North Tongu district, government must protect the MP as his anti-corruption crusade is saving the country millions of Ghana cedis.

Speaking at a press conference, Manklalo of the Dorfor Traditional Area, Togbe Agbohla VI, said the North Tongu MP has become a target for some “state-sponsored attacks, machinations, and threats”.

“We the chiefs and people of North Tongu will like to strongly condemn the grand scheme by the powers to gag and intimidate Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa. We note with outrage the threats on the life of our Honourable Member of Parliament and the machinations to fabricate and level baseless and unfounded allegations by groups with no credibility who seek to tarnish the hard-won reputation of our distinguished MP,” he said.

According to Togbe Agbohla VI, chiefs and people of the area “have remained silent over the years despite the threats and vitriolic attacks on the MP. But cannot continue anymore to stand aloof and watch these wicked thugs continue to have a field day and probably harm our beloved son”.

They however called on the President to provide adequate protection to the MP.

“We are calling on His Excellency the president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that, it is his constitutional duty to protect every citizen of this country and the situation we find ourselves in now is very alarming, and I’m pleading on behalf of North Tongu to provide security to our MP for him to be safe,” he stated.

According to the chiefs and people of North Tongu, activities of the MP are in line with President Akufo-Addo’s promises to fight corruption in the country and protection of the public purse.