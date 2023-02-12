The Eastern Regional executives of the New Patriotic Party NPP have charged the newly elected Akwatia constituency executives to make uniting the grassroots a priority and work assiduously to wrestle back the parliamentary seat from the National Democratic Congress NDC in the 2024 general elections.
This call from the regional executives comes after the swearing into office of new constituency executives after successful elections on Saturday.
The longest-serving constituency chairman of the party, Yakubu Osman popularly known as Baba was defeated with just a single vote by Fred Addo who polled 299 as against the 298 garnered by Baba the incumbent.
For the secretary position, Eugene Acheampong who went up against 2 others managed to secure 300 votes while his opponents Yaw Opoku Agyei and Michael Boadu had 245 and 20 respectively.
The Eastern Regional Secretary of the NPP Tony Osei-Adjei who called for unity within the constituency charged the newly elected to do everything possible to win back the Akwatia parliamentary seat from the NDC.
The elected constituency chairman Fred Addo who spoke to the media on behalf of the new executives revealed that their focus is to first unit the party at the base level.
Here are the provisional results
Chairman
Baba – 298
Addo – 299
Rejected – 1
1st Vice
Kojo Mensah – 279
Samuel – 319
2nd Vice
Kojo Anthony – 249
Ebenezer Kwaku – 37
Kwasi Boapim -312
Rejected -1
Secretary
Eugene Acheampong – 330
Yaw Opoku Agyei – 245
Michael Boadu – 20
Assistant Secretary
Adams R. Atokorah – 363
Otu Paul – 234
Salisu Awudu – 34
Rejected – 2
Treasurer
Asumadu Solomon -308
Isaac Osei Appiah – 291
Organizer
Kwadwo Owusu – 293
Jones Awuku – 304
Women Organizer
Grace Boateng – 264
Mary Appiah – 338
Vivian Afful
Youth Organizer
Tamimu Buhari – 328
Richard Owusu – 270
Nasara Coordinator
Alhaji Abdul – Latif – 321
Abukari Adams – 277