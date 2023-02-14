The police have arrested 18 people for disturbances on the University of Ghana campus. The arrest took place on Tuesday, 14th February 2023.

The 18 suspects were together with about 200 others believed to be former members of the Commonwealth Hall of the university.

The Police have been able to contain the situation and calm has since been restored.

According to the Police, all 18 suspects are in police custody and will be put before the court to face justice. Security has since been deepened on the campus for academic activities to continue without any hindrance.

The police assured that all other persons involved in the disturbances will be arrested and brought to face justice.

Students of the University of Ghana on Tuesday engaged some heavily armed police officers at the entrance of the Commonwealth Hall.

The latest arrest comes after the security personnel at the forecourt of the Commonwealth Hall prevented aggrieved former occupants as they tried to make entry into the hall.

After stiff resistance from the police, the students claimed they have secured an interlocutory injunction to reside in the hall.

The stand-off comes on the back of the university management’s new residential policy indicating that continuing students are supposed to occupy other halls apart from the Commonwealth and Mensah Sarbah halls to make way for level 100 and graduate students.