The Ghana Police Service has inducted Pastor Chief Inspector Samuel Danso Marfoh, as the first-ever Seventh Day Adventist pastor in Ghana Police Service chaplaincy.

The ceremony was held at the National Police Academy and Training School, Tesano in Accra.

Pastor Chief Inspector Samuel Danso Marfoh was born on January 2, 1981, at Asamankese in the Eastern region.

He was enlisted into the Ghana Police Service on 17th February 2006 at the Regional Police Training School, Pwalugu-Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

Pastor Chief Inspector Marfoh served at different units over the years including Rapid Response Unit, Wa, Regional SWAT – Tema Region, National SWAT – National Headquarters, VIPPU – Castle/Jubilee House and Regional Welfare Director and substantive Chaplain of Police Hospital, Accra.

As an ordained Minister of the Gospel at Seventh Day Adventist Church, Accra City Conference, Chief Inspector Marfoh has also served at a number of districts of the church and was instrumental in planting the SDA Church, Amantem- Oda East District and SDA Church, Police Depot- Accra New Town District.

He also held and assisted in many evangelistic campaigns, leading to the winning of many souls to the church.

In a sermon DCOP, Very Rev. George Arthur, Chaplain General Ghana Police Service said leadership is a call to serve.

Therefore, Chief Inspector Marfoh should see his elevation into the chaplaincy as a call to serve the police service and the SDA church, as well as humanity.

DCOP Arthur added that this is the time to bring to bear all the tools he has acquired over the years to bear in service to God and humanity.

The President of the Southern Ghana Union Conference of the SDA churches in Ghana Pastor Dr Thomas Techie Ocran, who could not hide his joy congratulated Chief Inspector Marfoh for being the first Adventist to be inducted into the chaplaincy of the Ghana Police Service Chaplaincy.

He pledged the church’s support and urged him to be steadfast in the faith as be serves the church, the service and humanity.

Pastor Chief Inspector Samuel Danso Marfoh was grateful to the Ghana Police Chaplaincy and the seventh Day Adventist church for accepting him and pledged to abide by the rules and regulations to the service to God and mankind.

There were optional speeches and donations.

The program was attended by the clergy, military officers, police officers, chiefs and Adventist leaders and church members among other dignitaries.