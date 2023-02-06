The Ghana Football Association (GFA) says it has made efforts to reach out to Ghanaian players plying their trade in Turkey and Syria following a massive earthquake recorded in the two countries.

Ghanaian winger, Christian Atsu in the early hours of Monday, February 6, 2023, was reported missing in Turkey together with Hatayaspor’s director, Taner Savut.

As of 16:30GMT on Monday, these two individuals have still not been found and no contact has been made with them.

GFA in a series of tweets said efforts are in place to ensure the safety of Ghanaian players living and working in these two countries.

The Ghanaian football governing body thus prayed for Christian Atsu and hoped for positive news on the whereabouts of the winger.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Christian Atsu and our brothers and sisters in Turkey and Syria. We remain hopeful for positive news”.

"National Teams Department of the GFA has been contacting all Ghanaian footballers within Turkey and Syria to ensure their safety in this difficult moment. We will continue to liaise with all authorities and NGOs as we remain hopeful for positive news on all of them"

Checks by Citi Sports show that many Ghanaian players plying their craft in Turkey are safe and uninjured as the incident did not happen in their region.