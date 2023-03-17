A tribute by the Republic of Ghana, read by the Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif is one that was heart-wrenching at the funeral of late Black Stars player, Christian Atsu.
With the humanitarian works of Atsu being at the centre of the eulogy, Ghana mourned the passing of a footballing icon and hero.
The former Black Stars player was unfortunate to have been caught in a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit parts of Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023.
He was confirmed dead days later and his body was brought to Ghana on Sunday, February 19, 2023, from Turkey.
Read full tribute here:
His acclaimed humane nature, friendliness, love for people, commitment to mother Ghana and team
spirit were exceptional and deserve emulation. Even at the peak of his career, Atsu remained himself
and was never overtaken by pride, arrogance and indiscipline.
His legacy will remain as an inspiration for the Black Stars, the football fraternity and generally, the youth of our country, Ghana. We pray that our brother, our son and our Black Star,
finds the best place with the Lord.