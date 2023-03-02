The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has launched the 2023 edition of the annual Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival at Kwahu Nkwatia in the Eastern Region.

The paragliding festival which was started some 15 years ago has taken an international twist, a move the Tourism Authority says is to bring in tourists and drive domestic tourism in the sub-region.

The authority, which is expecting 1.3 million international arrivals by the close of this year, says the annual Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival will play a key role in achieving the Authority’s revenue targets.

In an interview with Citi News on the sidelines of the media launch of this year’s edition with stakeholders in Nkwatia-Kwahu, the Deputy CEO in charge of general services at GTA, Ben Anane-Nsiah indicated that pilots and all stakeholders are geared up for this year’s event.

“Our goal is to drive domestic tourism and so occasions like Easter are very big opportunities for us to encourage people to move around to participate in events along the way, and one of the big things we have been doing for the past fifteen years is the Paragliding Festival.”

Mr. Anane-Nsiah indicated that this year’s festival will be fun-filled as in previous years and pleaded with hotel operators in the area to be considerate with their prices to encourage patronage of the festival.

“It is a four-day exciting fun and flying experience. We have observed that each year around Easter, hotel prices are hiked, and it is not a new phenomenon because people are always here [during the festival period] and this has the long-term potential to threaten the patronage of the festival, so we would like to encourage the hotel operators to be moderate and considerate with their pricing to encourage patronage of the festival.”

Patrons of this year’s event are expected to pay GH¢950 as participation fees.