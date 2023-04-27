President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has officially written to the Al Jazeera Media Network, demanding a retraction and apology for tarnishing his image over what he described as ‘inaccurate and unfair’ reportage on Ghana’s first gentleman in its Gold Mafia documentary.

“It is imperative that you act forthwith on this request within seven (7) days from the date of receipt of this letter,” the president demanded in a letter his Secretary, Nana Bediatuo AsanteNana Bediatuo Asante, wrote to the media organisation.

Nana Bediatuo Asante in the letter argued that parts of the documentary that indicted Akufo-Addo were malicious, defamatory, and a calculated attempt to tarnish the reputation of the President of Ghana.

The presidency denied Akufo-Addo’s involvement in any of the allegations that were made in the Gold Mafia documentary released a few weeks ago.

Akufo-Addo among other things was accused of profiting from the establishment of offshore gold trading activities and being the lawyer of one of the key persons in the documentary, Alistair Mathias.