The Ga Traditional Council has announced a ban on drumming and noise-making effective May 15 to June 15 2023.

The month-long ban forms part of activities to mark this year’s Homowo festival

The ban affects any form of noisemaking, including the use of loudspeakers, drums, tambourines, funeral rites and roadside evangelism.

Addressing the media on behalf of the Ga Mantse, the Public Relations Officer of Ga Traditional Council, Nii Lartey Anum Tetteh, urged the public to respect the month-long ban stating that a task force has been constituted to prosecute offenders.

The following guidelines have been set to ensure full compliance with the directive:

1. During the period of the ban, the usual form of worship should be confined to the premises of churches/mosques and noise levels be minimized to the barest limits possible.

2. Religious bodies and the Traditional Authorities must show respect for one another and restrain their followers from making derogatory and inflammatory remarks about the beliefs and practices of one another.

3. The positioning of loudspeakers outside the premises of churches, mosques and pubs are banned. Roadside evangelists are to cease their activities during this period.

4. Apart from an identifiable task force which consists of AMA personnel, the Police Service and Representatives from the Traditional Councils with tags, no other person or group of persons should be seen or found enforcing the abatement of noise in the metropolis.

Boundaries to be affected are:

Northern Boundary: Boundary dividing Accra from the Eastern Region.

Western Boundary: Odukpon Kpehe (Kasoa)

Eastern Boundary: Osu In addition, residents are to note that all villages and towns under the Osu, Ngleshie Alata and Ga Traditional Councils are affected by this ban.