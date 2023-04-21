The Tamale Magistrate Court has remanded into police custody four persons suspected to be involved in the killing of the chief of Mujipe in the Central Gonja district.

The suspects according to Citi News sources reported themselves to the Savannah Region police after they were named to be involved in the crime.

They were on Wednesday processed by the police and presented to the court in Tamale where they were remanded for investigations to continue.

They will reappear on 26th April 2023.

Mujipewura, Abdul-Rahman Bore was killed on a disputed land on March 30, by unknown assailants following which the chief of Kikpande was suspended by the Gonja traditional council.