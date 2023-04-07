A sub-chief believed to be in his late 50s, Issahaku Adam, was on Thursday night, April 6, shot dead by some unknown assailants in Karaga in the Northern Region.

The deceased who was a farmer is said to be one of the sub-chiefs under the new Karaga chief, Kar Naa Natogmah Abdulai.

According to the police who confirmed the incident to Citi News, the killing is in connection with the Karaga chieftaincy dispute.

Citi News’ sources say the sub-chief went to the Karaga Palace to pay homage and on his return, was shot by some unknown persons.

He died after he was taken to the hospital.

The body has since been deposited at the Tamale Teaching Hospital morgue.

Investigations are currently ongoing to unravel the persons behind the shootings.

The police personnel who are currently in Karaga for investigations are tight-lipped about the incident.