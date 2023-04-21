A 26-year-old lady has allegedly been shot dead by a young man believed to be her boyfriend at Adum in Kumasi.

The incident which happened Thursday night took place a few meters away from the deceased’s house.

According to some eyewitnesses, they heard the deceased, Victoria Dapaah begging the young man only identified as Takum, not to kill her and that she has not cheated on him.

The eyewitnesses say the young man allegedly still went ahead and shot her multiple times.

Mother of the deceased, Adwoa Nyarko in an interview with Citi News said her daughter went out to see the young man after receiving a phone call.

She said the family is, however, not able to confirm if the deceased was in a relationship with the one who is alleged to have committed the act.

The family is thus calling for justice to be served in the matter.