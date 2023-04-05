Producers of Standard Mineral Water have donated packs of bottled water to Citi TV/Citi FM.

The kind gesture is the company’s contribution to Citi TV/Citi FM‘s annual Easter Orphan Project scheduled for Monday 5, 2023.

In all, 50 boxes and a number of packs of Standard Water were presented.

The donation was made by Madam Antoinette Otibo, Head of Compliance and Audit on behalf of Standard Water and Beverages Ltd.

About the Easter Orphan Project

The Easter Orphan Project is an annual initiative championed by the Citi FM Foundation where Citi TV and Citi FM through the support of viewers and listeners support selected orphanages in the country.

This year, staff of Citi TV/Citi FM will spend Easter Monday in three orphanages – Tamale Children’s Home at Tamale, King Jesus Charity Home, Boadi, Kumasi and Baptist School Complex Orphanage – Trotor, Suhum.