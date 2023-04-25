Tiled walls. Concrete floors. Gigantic glass windows. White and grey aesthetics. A sprinkle to zilch of grass. This has gradually become the signature look of the buildings littered across the capital. The scarcity of verdant spaces has become a common denominator among these edifices, causing a stir online each time a new listing is posted.

A few discerning individuals worry about the potential cascading effects of water run-off during heavy downpours. The elderly lament the dearth of a “homey” touch they were accustomed to in traditional architecture. There are also those who sense that something is not quite right, even though they may not be able to pinpoint the issue. Despite the varied origins of these concerns, they are valid and hold a great deal of significance for all parties involved.

While “modernity” and “trendiness” may be cited as reasons for the latest architectural designs in urban Accra, there is a growing concern about the lack of landscaping that has become a hallmark of the city’s real estate boom. Landscaping is not just about aesthetics; it serves a greater purpose. In this article, we will explore how landscaping can play a vital role in mitigating floods and addressing the urban heat island effect – two pressing challenges that cities around the world are grappling with.

‘Trendy’, but at what cost?

Accra’s rainy seasons paint a grim picture. Like clockwork, the media is filled with stories of lives lost and properties damaged due to floods. Major bridges are swept away, roads are submerged, and people are left stranded. The devastating impact of floods goes beyond property damage, as it can also spread diseases, contaminate water sources, and disrupt fragile ecosystems. One of the leading causes of floods in urban areas is the lack of vegetation and permeable surfaces. Permeable surfaces, such as gravel, sand, or soil, allow water to infiltrate the ground and replenish groundwater.

Vegetation, including trees, shrubs, grasses, and flowers, also play a crucial role in absorbing rainwater and reducing runoff. However, in many areas of Accra, impermeable surfaces like concrete, asphalt, metal, and other heat-absorbing materials dominate, exacerbating runoff and overwhelming drainage systems, ultimately leading to flooding. The need for landscaping in urban design to address these critical issues cannot be overstated.

Considering the harrowing aftermath of the June 2015 floods, one may wonder if enough has been done to safeguard against future disasters. The expectation would be for an unyielding and comprehensive emergency plan, featuring stringent guidelines for settlement planning and the construction of flood-resistant buildings. Even in areas that are not typically prone to floods, inadequate drainage systems that fail to account for water runoff can still have detrimental effects on the quality and lifespan of buildings, especially during periods of excessive rainfall. It is crucial to prioritize proper urban planning and infrastructure design to address these issues and mitigate the risks posed by floods in our communities.

Another significant cost of prioritizing ‘trendiness’ in urban design is the phenomenon of urban heat islands (UHIs), which results in urban areas being noticeably warmer than their surrounding rural counterparts. This temperature difference can be attributed to the higher concentration of buildings, roads, and other heat-absorbing materials in urban areas compared to the presence of grass, farmlands, and vegetation in rural areas, which provide natural cooling effects. So, to the people who tweet about how unbelievably hot it is in Accra every three business days, this is why.

The impacts of UHIs are far-reaching and can affect climate, air quality, energy consumption, and human health. The need for air-conditioning systems in even the smallest of apartments and soaring energy bills can be attributed to the lack of consideration for natural cooling strategies in urban design. The consequences of prioritizing trends over practical considerations can result in increased risks of property damage from floods and higher expenses for cooling homes.

The pursuit of trends and modernity in urban design should not come at the cost of overlooking critical environmental and social considerations. Proper urban planning that considers natural cooling strategies, such as green spaces and vegetation, can help mitigate the negative impacts of UHIs and contribute to more sustainable and livable urban environments.

What good are trends if they put your properties at imminent risk of flooding or force you to spend a significant portion of your income on cooling your homes? It’s essential to prioritize practical considerations, such as environmental sustainability and social well-being, over fleeting trends in urban design. After all, the real benefits of urban development should be measured by the long-term resilience, safety, and comfort of the communities that inhabit these spaces, rather than mere superficial aesthetics.

Green your space, plant some trees – they offer more than just their looks

If you need further convincing on the importance of green spaces, consider these reasons to incorporate more than just a sprinkle of grass in your homes.

Trees, shrubs, grasses, and flowers serve as natural sponges that absorb rainwater and minimize runoff, reducing the risk of floods. They also act as a buffer against heavy downpours, slowing down the force of rainwater as it trickles down the leaves and barks of trees. In addition, plants provide much-needed shade and insulation for buildings, reducing the reliance on artificial cooling or heating systems.

They also lower the surface temperature of urban areas, which tend to be hotter than rural areas due to the concentration of buildings, roads, and other heat-absorbing materials. Planting the appropriate trees, shrubs, grasses, and flowers can create a natural canopy that shades and cools the air, providing a cooler and more pleasant environment for urban dwellers.

Plants can filter out harmful pollutants from the air, such as dust, smoke, and carbon dioxide, and produce oxygen. Through a process called sound attenuation, grass and landscaping can act as natural sound barriers, absorbing and deflecting noise from traffic, machinery, or other sources.

Instead of using concrete or asphalt, opting for gravel, sand, or soil for driveways and compounds can act as a natural filter, allowing water to infiltrate the ground and recharge groundwater. Creating rain gardens or installing green roofs can capture and store rainwater for later use or evaporation, helping to mitigate the risk of flooding while also providing a cooling effect for the house. Stored rainwater can also be utilized for various household purposes.

Additionally, using light-colored materials or applying reflective coatings on roofs, walls, or pavements can reflect heat and reduce temperature, thereby lowering energy consumption for cooling.

Green roofs or walls covered with plants or mosses can also provide insulation for buildings, further reducing the need for excessive cooling or heating. Incorporating these green and sustainable practices in urban design and construction can contribute to better water management, mitigate the effects of urban heat island, and promote energy efficiency in urban areas.

Conclusion

In a city that is no stranger to the devastation wrought by floods, it is clear that we cannot rely solely on external factors to ensure our safety. While proper waste management, drainage systems, and emergency plans are crucial, we must take matters into our own hands and strive to increase our resilience in any way possible. One such method is through the incorporation of green spaces and the integration of nature into building design. Far from being a fleeting trend, this choice is one that can have profound and far-reaching impacts. From reducing our environmental footprint to improving our physical and mental health, the benefits of a greener urban landscape are undeniable. As we look towards a more sustainable future, let us prioritize these practices that will help us weather any storm.

The writer, Edith-Casely Ndidi Fordjoe is a Sustainability Professional. She can be reached via ndidi.fordjoe@gamil.com