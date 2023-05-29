As the month of June inches closer, Citi FM and Citi TV will bring you the most anticipated business programme, the Citi Business Festival next month, June 2023.

The Citi Business Festival is a month-long initiative marked with on-air and outdoor events held annually in the month of June to equip the Ghanaian business community with strategies needed to grow and scale up their ventures.

Speaking on the preparations for the Festival on the Citi Breakfast Show, Chief Executive Officer of Citi FM/Citi TV, Samuel Attah-Mensah, stated that this year’s event will be generally themed around the Made in Ghana Agenda.

“This year has all the components of our business festival, but our overarching theme for this year is ‘Make it Ghana’. It is time to celebrate Ghanaian efforts and businesses. We have capable business people in Ghana, but have we celebrated them enough? We are celebrating businesses right from the basic construct of businesses to the top. It is a whole celebration of Ghanaian businesses,” he said.

He also highlighted the main programmes outlined under this year’s festival.

“The festival will have our on-air series on the radio. This will include business education on various topics from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., and there will be a repeat from 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. On television, there will be weekly forums, once a week, as well as feature stories celebrating Ghanaian businesses and exploring the challenges they face. This year, our Management Bootcamp is back. This is where we have middle to high-level managers camped in one place for a quick MBA-style management education. It will run from June 26 to July 1,” he added.

Themes for this year’s business festival are carefully selected around areas in: