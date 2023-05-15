The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Greater Accra Regional Office has congratulated Zonal Teams, Constituency executives, delegates among others in the region for ensuring that former President, John Dramani Mahama won the presidential primaries with the highest percentage out of the 16 regions across the country.

The Greater Accra region which had the highest number of delegates delivered 99.59% of the votes for John Dramani Mahama.

In a statement issued, the NDC Greater Accra Regional Chairman and Campaign manager for John Mahama in the region, Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore congratulated all Zonal Teams and the 59,000 delegates in Accra for ensuring that John Mahama got a resounding victory in the region.

“We express our sincerest gratitude to all our delegates within the Greater Accra Region for such an amazing showing at the just-ended Presidential and Parliamentary Primaries.”

“Our sincerest appreciation goes to all our committed constituency chairmen, their able executives, our amazing Ward Coordinators, our phenomenal branch executives, and all those who stepped in to ensure that we deliver on our mandate. Yes, we did it for John Mahama resounding 99.59%!. Your hard work has proven yet again that we are definitely poised for Victory in the December 2024 election! As Regional Chairman and together with my executives, we say we are proud of you all. You promised and you delivered”.

Ashie Moore further urged all and sundry in the region to work hard as the task ahead is to win the 2024 elections.

“Now the real hard work begins. Lets us with one accord, pledge again that we will dig deep, marshal our strengths, and use all our resources to, first of all, increase our parliamentary seats in the region and more importantly, win the Greater Accra Region in the upcoming General Elections. To the John Campaign Team members, the Zonal Team members and again all those who were co-opted to serve in one capacity or another, we say thank you, thank you, thank you. All of us did this, and you have a very proud and thankful Regional Chairman. I pledge my unwavering support to each and every one of us in the region, and together we will make the party proud. Greater Accra is diverse, and we will use this diversity to unite us in our common goal of victory in December 2024!”.