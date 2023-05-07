Black Sherif can now comfortably wear the King Blacko title with pride and a lot of bragging rights as he emerged as the Artiste of the Year at the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

The race to the grand finale was a fight between the gospel fraternity and the secular music sphere.

There was that section of music lovers that wanted a repeat of 2017 and 2021 where gospel musicians won the prestigious Artiste of the Year category.

Joe Mettle won it in 2017 becoming the first gospel musician to win the award and then, Diana Hamilton also won it in 2021.

Black Sherif won three awards on the night which included the prestigious Artiste of the Year, Best Hip Pop Song, and Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year Award.

His fiercest competitor, Piesie Esther had also won the Gospel Song of the Year and the Gospel Artiste of the Year but missed out on the ultimate to the Konongo soldier.

The other artistes in the Artiste of the Year category included King Promise, Kidi, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Camido, and Joe Mettle.

Black Shrief takes over from last year’s winner, Kidi.