Citi TV/Citi FM’s much-anticipated ‘A Portrait of Mama’ dinner night has started at Citi Gardens, No. 5 Owula Hansen Lane, Tesano.

Patrons who are currently seated are being treated to evergreen live band music from one of Ghana’s sensational bands, Nkyinkyin.

The ‘A Portrait of Mama’ is an annual event to celebrate mothers on Mother’s Day

However, there has been an improvement to this year’s event as portraits of the mothers of patrons are included in custom and dedicated tables.

Prior to the dinner event, listeners and viewers of Citi FM and Citi TV were given the opportunity to tell the world what their mothers mean to them in a write-up of less than 100 words beginning with the phrase: “But for Mama…”

The top three entrants were announced on Tuesday, May 9 and are actively participating in the event tonight.

Patrons are being treated to excellent meals, good music, and dance, making it a once-in-a-lifetime event.

The ‘A Portrait Of Mama’ (Mother’s Day Dinner) is powered by Citi TV, with support from Citi FM, and is sponsored by Dano Milk and Tasty Tom, with Juis Guy and Veuve Du Vernay on board.