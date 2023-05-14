Fire destroyed wares worth millions of cedis at the Avia Hair Collections at Makola in Accra.

Narrating the incident to Citi News, the Assistant Manager of the outlet, Lucky Cobbinah said, the inferno began around 9pm on Saturday after they had closed.

According to him, by the time he arrived at the scene after receiving a distress call from residents, personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service were already there trying to quench the inferno.

No casualties were recorded.

He further stated that, the warehouse containing goods they had received from Dubai, a day before the incident, comprised wigs and hair products which he said were badly damaged.

When Citi News got to the place, there were puddles of water on the floor from the Ghana National Fire Service and the whole place was still engulfed in thick smoke.

The ceiling was ripped off and electric wires were left hanging.

The teary shop manager disclosed that, they are yet to receive feedback from the Police and the Ghana National Fire Service on the cause of the fire.