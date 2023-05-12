The Electoral Commission (EC) has agreed to supervise the presidential and parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) after one of the aspirants, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor withdrew his injunction against the elections.

Dr. Duffuor on May 9 filed an injunction against the primaries over some discrepancies with the delegates’ register.

He later withdrew the suit on Friday, May 12 after engagements with the leadership of the party.

Dr. Duffuor complained of some discrepancies in the party’s voter register ahead of Saturday’s primaries and wrote to the General Secretary of the NDC asking for a postponement to make room for the issues to be resolved.

He then proceeded to file an injunction against the primaries after not getting a satisfactory response from the party.

The Electoral Commission on May 10 then decided to suspend its supervision of the primaries due to the injunction.

But a few hours to the primaries and withdrawal of Dr. Duffuor’s injunction, the Electoral Commission in a statement said it has decided to supervise the primaries scheduled for Saturday, May 13 after the parties reached a resolution.

Below is EC’s full statement

Following the discontinuance of the Application for Injunction seeking to restrain the Electoral Commission from conducting the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Primaries by the applicants, namely Dr_ Kwabena Duffuor and Mr. Edgar Asamoah Boateng, all legal barriers have been removed and the way is now clear for the Electoral Commission to supervise the conduct of the NDC Primaries slated for Saturday .13u- May 2023.

The Commission has this afternoon held meetings with the leadership of the NDC to finalize modalities for the conduct of the elections.

Arrangements are being put in place to ensure a credible and transparent election.