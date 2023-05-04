Installing celebrities or simply influential persons as chiefs and queens is gradually gaining extreme impulse in our part of the world.

These celebrities are usually installed in order to use their influence to secure sponsorships from the government and other NGOs to develop their communities and their hometowns.

Ghanaweekend.com brings you ten (10) Ghanaian celebrities who have various kingship positions in their hometowns.

1.Kennedy Agyapong

The New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament(MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, is also a chief at Assin Dompim in the Central region. His stool name is “Aboafour Hene”.

2. Lil Win

Known in real life as Kwabwo Nkansah, Lil Win is a multifaceted celebrity. He started his career in showbiz as an actor. He is also a musician and a footballer. He is often tagged as a comedian because of his impact on various movies. He is the Developmental Chief (Nkoso Hene) of Duapongo.

3. Rev. Obofour

Rev. Obofour is the founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel. He is also the Developmental Chief (Nkosuohene) for Tepa with the stool name “Nii Adotey Gyata 1”.

4. Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan is a professional Ghanaian footballer and the former Captain of the Black Stars. The all-time goal king of the Black Stars with 51 goals has been installed as the developmental chief of Gbi in the Volta Region.

5. Wendy Shay

She is a popular musician with a lot of hit songs. The RuffTown records signee In 2018, was installed as the Queen Mother of Gomoa Afransi – with “Ahenemba Hemaa of Gomoa Afransi” as her title.

6. Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey is a celebrated footballer who is the deputy Captain of the Black Stars. The Arsenal midfielder was enstooled by the paramount chief of the area, Nene Sakite II as a developmental chief of Krobo land and prefigured as ‘Mahefalor’ (Defender of Krobo land).

7. Empress Gifty

The gospel musician, formerly known as Gifty Osei has been installed chief of the Igbo community in Ghana. The controversial gospel musician now serves with the stool name Chief Ugonma Empress Gifty.

She is the first Gospel Artist in Ghana to hit 1 Million Followers on Instagram. She is well-known for hit songs such as ‘fefeefe’, Aseda, Alonzy ‘ and many more.

8. Eshun

The Ghanaian music industry is blessed with innumerable talented female musicians. When names of such talented musicians are mentioned, one name that can never be omitted is Eshun.

With several hit songs, Eshun, who was born in Tema, was made Queen of Gomoa Afransi traditional area by the paramount chief Ogyeedom Obernu Akwesi Atta VI in December 2019.

9. Ayisha Modi.

The popular Ghanaian socialite was crowned the “queen of development” in Sowutuom on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

She is popular for her obsession with Iconic Afro-dancehall artiste Stonebwoy.

10. Sparqlyn

The former leader of defunct Hiplife music group, Dunsin, Sparqlyn is the latest Ghanaian celebrity to be enstooled as a chief in his hometown.

Sparqlyn has been enstooled as a sub-chief by the chiefs and elders of Krobo Odumase.

The enstoolment was done last week by Nene Sipim Osomtse Narh II, who is the Sipim of the Manye Krobo Traditional Area, with a lot of family members, close friends, associates in the industry, and the town folks in attendance

Even though he has been made a sub-chief, the chiefs and elders of the community said he has the liberty to work as a musician and try as much as possible to project the Krobo language with his songs

He is out with his latest single dubbed ‘All is Gone’ which is currently on all streaming platforms.