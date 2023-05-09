A former minister for Trade and Industry, Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, has called on delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to ensure that John Dramani Mahama is elected as the flagbearer to lead the party for the 2024 elections.

The NDC, will on Saturday, May 13, hold its presidential and parliamentary primaries across the country to elect a flagbearer and parliamentary candidates for next year’s elections.

In a statement, Dr. Spio-Garbrah described former President Mahama as the best person to lead the country out of its current economic mess.

According to Dr. Spio-Garbrah, Mr. Mahama’s political experience places him ahead of other flagbearer hopefuls to rescue the country from the current economic crisis and bring relief to Ghanaians.

Dr. Spio-Garbrah also admonished the NDC leadership to adopt new and radical economic measures that would help to dramatically change the current sad global narrative of Ghana.

“The current worsening economic circumstances of our country under the failed Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration demands that individuals and groups such as the NDC adopt new and radical economic measures that would help to dramatically change the current sad global narrative of Ghana. Among many other elements of change, Ghana needs urgent and speedy rebranding, along with an IMF bailout.

“The hope in the message of a “Ghana Beyond Aid” has been swallowed up by the dark and brackish waters of our Galamsey Waterloo, the monumental tourist attraction of a National Cathedral, “Large Hole in the Ground”, and the flights of luxurious fancy and expensive Imperial-style jetting at the Presidency.”

