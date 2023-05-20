Director of Communications of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has stated that the NPP will win more than 90 percent of the votes in the upcoming Kumawu by-elections.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Mr. Ahiagbah intimated that the massive development the NPP has commissioned in the constituency will propel it past its contenders, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the other interested parties in the race to replace the late Philip Basoah who joined his maker in March after a brief illness.

“I can tell you with all certainty that if a vote is cast on Tuesday, the NPP will get not less than 90 percent of the total vote cast,” Mr Ahiagbah told Nii Larte Lartey on Eyewitness News.

He also dismissed reports that the current road construction projects ongoing in the constituency are vote-buying tactics.

He indicated that the government had already begun processes for the construction, months before the unfortunate passing of the Kumawu lawmaker in March.

“These processes had been put in place and everything was supposed to start in March, but it was left with contractor selection and other related issues and eventually, the people selected a contractor and so it was a question of timing and the unfortunate incident of our brother, Basoah happened just before this whole thing started.”

The NPP elected Ernest Yaw Anim in its internal elections to represent the party in the by-election scheduled for May 23, 2023.