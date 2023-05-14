The two-time Member of Parliament for Wassa Amenfi Central, Peter Yaw Kwakye Ackah, was defeated in the National Democratic Congress parliamentary primaries held on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

He lost to Dr. Joana Gyan Cudjoe, a businesswoman and wife of Keche Andrew, a member of music group, Keche.

Five NDC members contested the race in the constituency.

Joana Gyan Cudjoe emerged victorious with 756 votes dethroning the MP, Peter Yaw Kwakye Ackah who followed closely with 575 votes.

The rest, Daniel Appiah, Dr Karl Mark Arhin and Elijah Jones Appiah had 73, 39 and 2 votes respectively.

In all, 17 incumbent Members of Parliament failed in their bid to represent their various constituencies on the ticket of the NDC in the next election in 2024.

Find the incumbent MPs who lost their slots below:

1. Kwabena Donkor – Pru East

2. ABA Fuseini – Sagnerigu

3. Thomas Dalu – Chiana-Paga

4. Samson Tangombu Chiragia – Navrongo Central

5. Edward Bawa – Bongo

6. Alex Adomako – Sekyere Afram Plains

7. Wisdom Gidisu – Krachie East

8. Abeiku Crentsil – Ekumfi

9. Albert Akuka Alalzuuga – Garu

10. Della Sowah – Kpando

11. Augustine Tawia – Bia West

12. Angela Oforiwa Alorwu-Tay – Afadjato South

13. Peter Yaw Kwakye Ackah – Amenfi Central

14. Christian Otuteye – Sege

15. Kobena Woyome – South Tongu

16. Sophia Ackuaku – Current MP for Domeabra-Obom but switched to Ayawaso Central

17. Kwadwo Nyanpon Aboagye – Biakoye