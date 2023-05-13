The Eastern Regional Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Richard Etornam Nyarku popularly known as Blibo has been detained at the Koforidua Central Police Station after a confrontation with the New Juaben South Constituency Youth Organizer Akorley Tei Mensah popularly known as Rolex.

According to Citi News sources, the two have always had bad blood as they have never belonged to the same camp in any internal party elections.

It is unclear what triggered the confrontation but the Regional Youth Organizer who was getting into the booth to take his turn and vote was pushed by the constituency youth organizer who accused him of telling delegates at the voting centre to tow a certain line when they receive their ballot paper.

NDC’s Eastern Regional Youth Organizer, Richard Etornam Nyarku detained by police following a confrontation with New Juaben South Constituency Youth Organizer, Akorley Tei Mensah popularly known as Rolex. #CitiNewsroom #NDCDecides pic.twitter.com/DRfEEQwgpB — CitiNewsroom (@Citi973) May 13, 2023



Bilbo who did not take it kindly after Rolex shoved him then replied with a hefty punch which landed on the chin of Rolex sending him straight to the ground.

Rolex who gained consciousness was however prevented by the police personnel and other delegates who were in the hall.

The situation almost degenerated into a free for all fight between supporters of both camps when those outside the hall got the information about what has happened.

Police personnel who acted swiftly moved Richard Etornam to the Central Police Station where he’s currently being detained.