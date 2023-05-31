The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) says it is collaborating with the Ghana Highways Authority (GHA) to construct five rest stops on highways throughout the country to enable motorists to take adequate periodic rests while travelling long journeys.

According to the Authority, three rest stops are currently under construction, and the remaining two will be completed soon.

The Public Relations Officer for the NRSA, Pearl Adusu Sateckla, told Citi News that the rest stops will enable drivers and travellers alike to take a rest while on long journeys.

“There are a lot of interventions, and together with the Ghana Highway Authority, we are putting up rest stops. Currently, the Highways Authority has planned about five rest stops across the country so that drivers can take a rest after driving for more than four hours. As far as I know, three have been started, and two will be added later.”

According to figures from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service, Ghana recorded 3,340 road crashes between January and March 2023, a 15.06% reduction compared to the same period in 2022. Much of this reduction is attributed to driver fatigue and tiredness.