The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is urging the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to take into consideration concerns raised by a flagbearer hopeful of the NDC, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor to ensure successful primaries on Saturday.

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor on May 9 filed an interlocutory injunction against the NDC’s presidential and parliamentary primaries slated for May 13, 2023, barring the party and the Electoral Commission (EC) from holding the primaries pending the production of a complete photo album register.

The former Finance Minister also wants the party to deliver the complete register to him at least five weeks before the election.

Speaking to Citi News, the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong says the NDC must ensure that the primaries are devoid of any violence.

“We have also seen the injunction filed by Dr. Duffuor, we are urging the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to have a critical look at it. As a government, we are more committed towards having a peaceful atmosphere in the country, and we will not let people take the laws into their hands. We want successful primaries, we don’t want any tension, hooliganism or any form of activities the constitution frowns on. At the end of the day, we want them to have credible primaries,” the General Secretary of the NPP stated.

NDC says despite a court injunction on its May 13 presidential and parliamentary primaries, it is still hopeful the elections will be held as planned.

The NDC internal exercise is in limbo as the Electoral Commission has suspended its supervision of the election following an injunction by one of the presidential candidates, Dr. Kwabena Duffor over concerns of an incomplete and inaccurate photo album.

At a meeting held on Wednesday, May 10, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Jean Mensa, announced that “in order that we are not cited for contempt, the Commission has taken the decision not to supervise the conduct of the Presidential and Parliamentary elections until after the determination of the case by the court.”

Subsequently, a meeting between the EC and the NDC to address outstanding issues ahead of Saturday’s primaries was cancelled by the election management body.

However, in a statement, the party assured its members that steps are being taken to ensure that the event takes place as scheduled.

“The party is taking all legitimate and legal steps to pave the way for the presidential and parliamentary primaries on Saturday, May 13. The party is therefore confident that this temporary challenge will be quickly overcome to pave the way for the holding of the primaries on schedule”, portions of the NDC’s statement read.