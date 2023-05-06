A self-styled pastor has been arrested by the Akim Oda Divisional Police Command for his alleged involvement in the death of a married woman who visited him for spiritual consultation.

According to family members of the deceased, Ama Nkansah Appiah, the pastor Isaac Okyeam known in the area as Pastor Owusu is said to have through incantations set the deceased and himself on fire after mixing some anointing oils.

The deceased Ama Nkansah Appiah who returned home partially burnt was rushed to the Akim Oda government hospital for treatment but was later referred to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where she later passed on.

The pastor when contacted by the relatives of the deceased denied ever meeting the deceased but when he was invited to the police station, his right hand had similar burns just like that of the deceased.

Other members of the family dispelled claims that the deceased was attacked with acid by another married woman who suspected her of having a sexual affair with her husband.