The Minority in Parliament has strongly criticized the Supreme Court‘s decision to nullify the 2020 parliamentary election results in the Assin North constituency.

According to the Minority, the decision is perplexing and a blow to democracy and the rule of law.

In a statement released on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, the Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson, expressed his side’s disapproval of the ruling.

The Supreme Court, in a unanimous verdict, directed Parliament to remove James Gyakye Quayson’s name from its records as a Member of Parliament representing the Assin North constituency.

This ruling was the outcome of a case brought before the Supreme Court, invoking its original jurisdiction to examine the constitutionality of James Gyakye Quayson’s election.

James Gyakye Quayson had been accused of holding dual citizenship prior to the 2020 election, an allegation he vehemently denied.

Ato Forson in the statement insisted that “at the time of his election, Hon. James Gyakye Quayson was not a dual citizen, neither was he a dual citizen as at the time he took the oath of office as a Member of Parliament”.

“The intention of the framers of Ghana’s constitution is not to allow a dual citizen to perform the functions of Parliament.”

The Minority Leader said his side is yet to study the reasoning of the court in making its decision adding that “we shall inform the public of our position upon reviewing the reasoning of the Court in arriving at its decision. We urge our rank and file to be calm while we pursue all legal avenues to ensure that justice is served”.

Below is the full statement from the Minority: