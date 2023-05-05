Two persons have been arrested for parading themselves as members of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) revenue mobilization taskforce.

The duo has also been alleged to be issuing disconnection notices and engaged in the collection of money on behalf of the company.

Samuel Afful, 49, and Perry K. Asamoah, 38, were arrested at Kojo Krom by the police.

This was after an ECG-led investigation following an official complaint lodged by an ECG customer.

“Two gentlemen went to an establishment yesterday and issued a notice that the company owes ECG, and they had come to collect an amount of GH¢11,000. So, there was a tip-off from the customer that these gentlemen on their premises were shady. We have been able to make the arrest, and they have gone through the process to confirm that they are indeed not staff.”

The two are currently in the grips of the police and will be facing prosecution in the coming days according to the power distribution company.

“They are now in the custody of the police and will be taken through the process of verification”, she added.