The Overlord of the Dagbon traditional area Ya Naa Gariba II has commended the Police in Dagbon for what he says is their outstanding performance in ensuring peace, security, and order in the area.

According to the king, the police leadership in the traditional area regularly confers with him on security matters concerning the area.

“Your men are doing well in Dagbon. They have been efficient and they always liaise with my palace in dealing with issues in the tradition hence the security and peace we are witnessing in the enclave.

“I thank you for the patience and the skills you’re exhibiting as IGP. You’re sacrificing your sleep and comfort for the good of the entire country. The people and chiefs of Dagbon are grateful for the work that you’re doing,” the Overlord made the comments when the Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare paid a courtesy call on him as part of his working tour of the region.

The IGP and some members of the police management board are touring the Savanna and Northern regions to touch base with police personnel in those regions to listen to their concerns on a first-hand basis.