Communications Director for the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum has denied claims that Inaki Williams lacks dedication to the Black Stars after pulling out of the squad.

The 29-year-old, after receiving a call-up to the national team, released a statement on his social media platforms explaining that he cannot honour the invitation due to an injury.

According to the Athletic Club forward, he has been nursing an injury for a while, and he believes it is time to tend to it rather than aggravate it by playing for the Black Stars.

The news of his absence had some football fans questioning his loyalty to the men’s senior national team.

However, Henry Asante Twum says Athletic Bilbao had provided the Black Stars medical team with the player’s medical papers, and his request to sit out for the qualifiers was granted by the GFA.