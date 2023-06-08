Communications Director for the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum has denied claims that Inaki Williams lacks dedication to the Black Stars after pulling out of the squad.
The 29-year-old, after receiving a call-up to the national team, released a statement on his social media platforms explaining that he cannot honour the invitation due to an injury.
According to the Athletic Club forward, he has been nursing an injury for a while, and he believes it is time to tend to it rather than aggravate it by playing for the Black Stars.
The news of his absence had some football fans questioning his loyalty to the men’s senior national team.
However, Henry Asante Twum says Athletic Bilbao had provided the Black Stars medical team with the player’s medical papers, and his request to sit out for the qualifiers was granted by the GFA.
“The coaches were hoping to have him for the match because it was just one game. It is never true [that he is not committed]. We shouldn’t dwell on those things. Inaki played in Kumasi,so why wouldn’t he [want to] go to Madagascar? If there was no proof that he is injured then you can think that way and fabricate this to smear him,” Asante Twum told Peace FM.
“But Athletic Club’s medical team sent a report to our medical team, led by Dr. Pambo, reports of scans and all the treatment they have given the player during the last six, seven matches of the season. He was playing with injury so our medical team are fully aware of the situation and we, together, took the decision,” he added.