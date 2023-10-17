Black Stars forward Inaki Williams is yet to find the net for Ghana’s National Men’s Football Team even after participating in 10 international matches.

Black Stars’ head coach, Chris Hughton, addressed the issue of the goal drought faced by the Athletic Bilbao striker during his pre-game press conference. Ghana are preparing for an international friendly match against the USA, scheduled to take place at Geodis Park in Nashville at 12:30 AM on Wednesday, October 18.

Despite his impressive form at Athletic Bilbao this season, where the 29-year-old Williams has scored four goals and provided two assists in nine games, his performances with the Black Stars have been less than satisfactory.