Head coach of Ghana’s National Men’s Football Team, Chris Hughton has expressed his confidence in the team’s positive morale as they prepare for their international friendly match against the USA.
The match is scheduled to commence at Geodis Park in Nashville at 12:30 AM on Wednesday, October 18, marking the second encounter for both teams in the penultimate international break of 2023.
In their previous fixtures, Ghana suffered a 0-2 loss to Mexico, while the USA experienced a 1-3 defeat to Germany, led by Julian Nagelsmann in his inaugural game as head coach of the German team. Despite these setbacks, Hughton maintained that the team’s spirit remained intact, stating during a pre-game conference:
“I can assure you that there’s nothing amiss with the team’s spirit. Throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup and our training camps, the team’s spirit has consistently been strong.”
“In recent matches, we’ve experimented with different tactical systems to address some of the challenges we’ve encountered in creating scoring opportunities.”
“During the limited time we have with the players, we’re working diligently to establish effective combinations and a playing style that can lead to strong performances.”