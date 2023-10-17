Head coach of Ghana’s National Men’s Football Team, Chris Hughton has expressed his confidence in the team’s positive morale as they prepare for their international friendly match against the USA.

The match is scheduled to commence at Geodis Park in Nashville at 12:30 AM on Wednesday, October 18, marking the second encounter for both teams in the penultimate international break of 2023.

In their previous fixtures, Ghana suffered a 0-2 loss to Mexico, while the USA experienced a 1-3 defeat to Germany, led by Julian Nagelsmann in his inaugural game as head coach of the German team. Despite these setbacks, Hughton maintained that the team’s spirit remained intact, stating during a pre-game conference: