Former General Secretary of New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Ohene Ntow, says a flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who is a former Trade Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, is the most credible amongst his contenders to lead the party into the 2024 polls.

The Senior Advisor on strategy and operation for the Alan Kyerematen campaign, in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu, on Face to Face on Citi TV said Mr. Kyerematen is the man to get Ghana out of the woods.

“We are talking about Ghana in a certain situation now, which requires a certain leadership. Ghana’s situation is not about NPP or NDC, it’s about some individual who knows what it takes to lead. Alan is the person who understands the problems of Ghana, and is shown by his track record.

“Giving what I know about all the personalities vying to be president of Ghana, I mean their backgrounds and track records, Alan is most credible to lead Ghana. From what is going on now in the country, Alan Kyerematen is the man to get Ghana out of the woods,” the former NPP General Secretary stated.

Asked why the former Trade Minister is vying for the highest office of the land, Nana Ohene Ntow said, “He has displayed an understanding of the current problems of the country and has been able to diagnose the problems well. He has already put out a framework of policy action if followed through can see Ghana out of the woods”.

Mr. Kyerematen on Monday, June 12, submitted his nomination forms at the party’s head office in Asylum Down-Accra to contest in the NPP’s presidential primaries.

He is in the NPP flagbearership race with the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, a former Minister of Agric, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a former General Secretary of NPP, Kwabena Agyapong, among others.