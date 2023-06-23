Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says the completion of the 31.2 kilometres Assin Fosu to Assin Praso stretch that connects Ahwian Nkwanta in the Ashanti Region to Yamoransa in the Central Region is a testament to the New Patriotic Party’s commitment to improving road infrastructure in the country.

The N8 highway according to the Vice President will improve travel time for communities along the stretch adding that other auxiliary facilities that come along with the road project will be completed in due time.

Dr. Bawumia, who commissioned the road project at Assin Praso indicated that the project was done with support from the Japanese government to the tune of 58 million US dollars adding that the government will continue to secure additional funds to construct the remaining 67 kilometres between Assin Fosu and Yamoransa.

“The 31.2-kilometre Assin Fosu to Assin Praso road has been completed, and it’s a testament to President Akufo-Addo’s commitment to improve road infrastructure across the country. The N8 highway will also connect Ahwian Nkwanta in the Ashanti region to Yamoransa in the Central Region. The project which is at a cost of 58 million US dollars is a grant from the government of Japan to Ghana,” Dr. Bawumia said.

“The upgrading of Assin Fosu town roads which is 50% completed is underway, and I must say that under the NPP government Assin has seen a lot of development. A modern footbridge and other auxiliary facilities will soon be completed,” the Vice President noted.

Dr. Bawumia assured that government will secure additional funds to complete the 67-kilometre road between Assin Fosu and Yamoransa.

“Apart from the construction of the N8 highway, works have also been completed on the 70-metre span steel footbridge at Assin Kushia while a bridge has also been constructed on the Pra river. The rehabilitation of the 32-kilometre Mankessim to Abura Dunkwa road is 80% completed,” Dr. Bawumia added.

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako Attah indicated that new technologies which are environmentally friendly were used in the construction of the road where the old pavement was recycled and used as a sub-base material adding that the Ministry will replicate this in a subsequent project.

“This new technology used is environmentally friendly since it recycles the old payment and uses it as a sub-base material and this reduces the volume of gravels that will be taken from other adjoining communities,” Amoako Attah said.

Suzuki Momoko a representative of the Japanese Ambassador to Ghana His Excellency Hisanobu Mochizuki indicated that the Japanese government is confident that the construction of the road will ease traffic on the stretch.

“I would like to emphasize that in other to keep the road in good shape, proper maintenance culture must be inculcated, and I wish to charge the Ministry of Road and Highways to do that. But I must say that the government of Japan will be willing to support Ghana with more technical expertise”.