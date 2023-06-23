The second week of Voice Factory Season 5’s live performances is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 24, 2023, on Citi TV.

After a successful premiere last week, the 11 contestants are eager to grace the stage and showcase their remarkable vocal skills.

During the first show last Saturday, Princess, Kleos, Cielo Bee, Rigwello, Ernest, AG Wilson, Seyiram, Bella, JerryEl, Titi, and Manuel delivered powerful performances that left the judges in awe.

One standout moment was Rigwello’s rendition of Usher’s “You Got It Bad,” which left a lasting impression and garnered a well-deserved standing ovation from the judges.

The show will be hosted by Lourdes Alexandra Oppong, and the judges will be Abiana, Fred Kyei Mensah(Fredyma), and Edinam Bright Davies.

The contestants will be enchanting the audience with a captivating selection of soulful songs.

Who will capture the hearts of the judges in the second week?

Tune in to Citi TV this Saturday to find out!

About Voice Factory

Voice Factory is a musical reality show that aims to transform the musical careers of talented contestants who have been carefully selected from various parts of Ghana.

The contestants will showcase their vocal abilities and compete against each other for the ultimate prize of GH¢20,000 and the chance to become Ghana’s next music star.

The show will air every Saturday for the next 13 weeks.

The Voice Factory Season 5 is powered by Citi TV with support from 97.3 Citi FM and proudly sponsored by Ebony Condoms, Nalo Solutions, Eddys Pizza, McBerry Twist Cupcake and Koppan Hospitality.