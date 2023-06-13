Erika Mamley Osae, a close friend of the newly sworn-in, Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo, says her friend abhors people without integrity.

She remarked that the new Chief Justice, though strict, is also humorous, adding that her spirituality has earned her the new role.

The Chief Justice was sworn in on Monday, June 12, at the Jubilee House.

Speaking after her swearing-in on the Point of View on Citi TV, hosted by Bernard Avle, Justice Torkornoo’s friend intimated, “My lady Araba Esaaba Gertrude Torkornoo, is a friend, and a big sister to me. She’s also a wife to her husband called Foo Kofi and a mother to her children. And to many people, she was many hearts, she’s down to earth. But what she can’t stand is people without integrity. She’s forthright, I mean strict and yet humorous. She’s very domesticated, when she’s in her elements and is preparing her all nation soup, the bowl is good.

“Not only that, but she’s very humorous and strict as well. She says it as it is. She’s a teacher by nature, she’s always teaching me. I’m always learning law. Whether I like it or not, I will have to learn, because she will explain what went into the decision of a ruling etc. She’s a very private person, she’s God-fearing, very spiritual, and I think that is what guides her and has brought her this far”.

Erika Mamley said she’s not surprised about her friend’s new feat.

“I’m not surprised, just that it has come much faster than I thought,” Erika Mamley Osae underscored.

Asked what Ghanaians should expect from the new Chief Justice, Madam Erika Mamley Osae said, “Ghanaians should expect certainty, she will not deviate from her character. She’s a very reasonable person, we have that assurance, we really have a very good Chief Justice and I wish her well”.

Justice Gertrude Torkornoo assumes the role of Chief Justice following the retirement of Justice Kwesi Anin Yeboah in May.

Her appointment was approved by Parliament on Wednesday, June 7.