The executive director of the Ghana Climate Innovation Center, Ruka Sanusi is calling for strong leadership skills to induce the needed growth in small-scale enterprises in the country.

Speaking during the second forum of this year’s Citi Business Festival on Citi TV, the business incubation specialist underscored the importance leadership plays in the SME ecosystem.

Madam Sanusi indicated that the leadership needed must be transformational and contain clearly spelt out timelines that other team members must holistically respect and work toward achieving.

“Leadership is very important in making successful SMEs, but I also believe that the leadership must also be transformational with clear timelines”.

She further admonished a leadership mix that will consider the internal and external targets of the business to attain the maximum benefits of transformational leadership.

“The team members are also going to grow with the brand, and it is not just only about finance when it comes to growing your business. You must also ensure that your vision aligns with the people you are working with, both internally and externally.

On her part, the Chief Executive Officer of Busara Africa, Taaka Awori concurred with Madam Sanusi and called for a clear path leadership to guide others on the business to maximise profits.

“Having a very clear niche is very important because you cannot be a jack of all trades. You will also have to be customer-orientated and responsive because if you don’t have that, you cannot last long. Again, you will be required to have the right mix of people unless you are a one-man shop, and also, you have to be adaptable and agile.”

About the Citi Business Festival

The annual Citi Business Festival is a month-long initiative marked with on-air and outdoor events in the month of June to equip Ghanaian businesses with strategies to grow and scale up while meeting emerging trade and commerce trends.

This year, it is themed generally around the Made it Ghana Agenda.

There are live radio on-air series at 9:05am every Monday to Thursday on the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM. On Fridays however, it airs at 7:10am.

Aside from the on-air series, there will be weekly forums on Citi TV every Tuesday to hold discussions on the theme for the week as well as special TV feature stories aimed at showcasing indigenous Ghanaian businesses.

