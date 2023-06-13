Get ready for a mesmerizing journey as the live sessions of Voice Factory begin with the top 10 contestants!

Citi TV is proud to present the highly anticipated live sessions of the music talent contest, Voice Factory!

After an intense round of auditions, we have uncovered the most promising musical talents, ready to showcase their passion and steal the hearts of millions.

The electrifying live sessions kick off on Saturday, 17th June at 6:30 PM, exclusively on Citi TV, and will continue for an exhilarating 13 weeks until the final winner is crowned.

Prepare to be dazzled by the incredible line-up of contestants who have earned their place on the Voice Factory stage.

These ten extraordinary individuals possess exceptional vocal abilities, captivating stage presence, and a burning desire to make their mark in the music industry.

Allow us to introduce you to the rising stars of Voice Factory:

Ernest Asare

Henry Acquah

Nimatu Ahmed Maltiti

Benedicta Agbana

Grace Wilson

Rigwell Ofori

Seyiram Akusika Agbozo

Jerry Gamor Etornam

Mary Bella

Christabel Princess Tettevi

Week after week, these remarkable talents will engage in fierce vocal battles, bringing to life a wide range of musical genres and captivating viewers with their sheer talent and versatility. From soulful ballads to upbeat pop anthems and afrobeats, each episode will be a captivating journey through the world of music, filled with surprises, emotions, and unforgettable performances.

The live sessions of Voice Factory are not just about the contestants; they also feature an esteemed panel of renowned music industry experts who will serve as mentors and guides. With their wealth of experience, these mentors will nurture and polish the contestants’ skills, transforming them into polished performers ready to take on the world.

As a viewer, you hold the power to shape the destiny of these talented individuals. Through your votes, you can ensure that your favourite contestant remains in the competition, inching closer to their dream of becoming the Voice Factory champion. Join the excitement and rally behind these exceptional artists as they embark on this exhilarating musical journey.

Make a date with Citi TV every Saturday at 6:30 PM, starting from the 17th of June, and witness the evolution of music’s next big superstar. Each week will bring new challenges, surprises, and moments that will leave you on the edge of your seat. Don’t miss a single episode as we crown the ultimate winner of Voice Factory after 13 thrilling weeks.

Voice Factory is not just a singing competition; it’s a celebration of talent, passion, and the indomitable spirit of dreams. Get ready to be swept away by the enchanting melodies, breathtaking performances, and extraordinary journey of these aspiring superstars.