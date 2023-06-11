The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) Ghana has called on the government to urgently constitute a committee to thoroughly investigate the entire chain of events leading to recent road accidents and make its findings public.

The institute said this would help to learn from the accidents and calm the public’s current anxiety.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued by the National President of CILT Ghana, Mark A. Amoamah, and copied to Citi News in Accra.

“CILT Ghana calls again on the government to, as a matter of urgency, constitute a committee comprising the relevant security services, relevant state institutions and stakeholders to investigate thoroughly not just the actual incidents but the entire chain of events leading to the incidents and make it known to the public for the purpose of learning and to calm the general public’s current apprehension.”

“The government, in collaboration with key stakeholder agencies, civil society organizations, and the general public, must work together to tackle this crisis head-on,” he stated.

Mr Amoamah therefore proposed the strengthening of law enforcement, increased responsive road safety education, improved infrastructure development including moves to dualise sections of the N1 and N6 highways, sustainable Vehicle Inspection and Maintenance regimes, Data Collection and Analysis and continuous Collaboration and Partnerships.