In an exciting collaboration that brings together the love for music and mouthwatering delicacies, Eddy’s Pizza proudly announces its partnership with Citi TV’s renowned music talent contest, The Voice Factory.

As the official sponsor of this highly anticipated singing competition, Eddy’s Pizza aims to elevate the experience of both contestants and viewers over the next three months.

The Voice Factory, known for its electrifying performances and fierce competition, has captured the hearts of music enthusiasts across the nation.

This prestigious event showcases exceptional vocal talents, nurturing aspiring singers and providing them with a platform to shine on national television.

With its commitment to promoting Ghanaian talent, Citi TV has once again assembled a star-studded lineup of judges, promising an unforgettable season.

Eddy’s Pizza, a household name synonymous with quality and delectable pizza, has long been a favorite among Ghanaians. This exciting sponsorship allows the brand to extend its support to the vibrant music industry in Ghana, connecting with audiences in a new and captivating way. By aligning with The Voice Factory, Eddy’s Pizza demonstrates its dedication to celebrating local talent and fostering artistic growth within the community.

“We are thrilled to partner with The Voice Factory and be a part of this incredible musical journey,” said Renee Naa-Sackley Appiah, Managing Director of Eddy’s Pizza. “Music has the power to unite people, just like our pizzas bring families and friends together. We believe in the talent and passion of the contestants, and we are excited to support them as they strive to reach new heights in their musical careers.”

As an official sponsor, Eddy’s Pizza will not only provide financial support but will also contribute to the overall experience of The Voice Factory. Contestants, judges, and the production team will be treated to Eddy’s Pizza’s signature flavors, ensuring that they are fueled with deliciousness throughout the exhilarating competition.

“We are grateful to Eddy’s Pizza for their enthusiastic support as our official sponsor for The Voice Factory,” expressed Mrs. Apiorkor Ashong-Abbey, Head of the Voice Factory Production Team at Citi TV. “Their commitment to excellence and passion for supporting local talent aligns perfectly with the values we hold dear. Together, we aim to provide a memorable experience for both the contestants and the viewers at home.”

With Eddy’s Pizza on board as a sponsor, The Voice Factory promises to be an extraordinary journey, filled with outstanding performances, thrilling eliminations, and unexpected twists. As the competition unfolds over the next three months, Ghanaians can tune in to Citi TV every week to witness the rise of a new generation of singing sensations, all made possible by the unwavering support of Eddy’s Pizza. It will show at 6:30pm on Saturdays with repeat showing throughout the week.

About Eddy’s Pizza:

Eddy’s Pizza is a renowned pizza brand in Ghana, offering a wide variety of delicious pizzas made with the finest ingredients. With numerous locations across the country, Eddy’s Pizza has become a go-to destination for pizza lovers, combining great taste, quality, and exceptional service.

About The Voice Factory:

The Voice Factory, which is in its 5th season, is a highly competitive music talent contest that airs on Citi TV. It provides aspiring singers with a platform to showcase their skills and compete for the ultimate title. With a panel of esteemed judges and a devoted audience, The Voice Factory has become a staple in Ghana’s entertainment industry, discovering and nurturing remarkable vocal talents.