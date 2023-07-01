After weeks of mesmerizing live performances, it’s finally eviction time on the Voice Factory Season 5!

The 11 contestants have all shown their incredible talents, but only 10 will move on to the next round.

In the first two live shows, the contestants wowed the judges and the audience with their world-class vocals.

But now, it’s time for the audience to vote for their favourite singers. The contestant with the fewest votes will be evicted from the competition.

Who will it be? Tune in to the Voice Factory Season 5, Week 3, to find out! The show airs every Saturday at 6:30PM on Citi TV.

The contestants are Titi, Ernest, Jerry EL, Seyiram, Kleos, Cielobee, AG Wilson, Princess, Bella, Manuel and Rigwello.

To save your favourite contestants from being evicted, vote now! Dial *920*973# or click here to vote. Visit cititvonline.com/voicefactory to read more about the Voice Factory Season 5 and the contestants.

The eviction episode will be co-hosted by Lourdes Alexandra Oppong and Chris Kata.

The judges will be Abiana, Fred Kyei-Mensah and Edinam Bright-Davies

The Voice Factory Season 5 is powered by Citi TV with support from 97.3 Citi FM and proudly sponsored by Ebony Condoms, Nalo Solutions, Eddys Pizza, McBerry Twist Cupcake and Koppan Hospitality.

It is also supported by LEENASH Beauty Parlour, Alisa Hotel and Makeup Ghana.