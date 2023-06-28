Eid celebrants in Accra say prices of livestock have skyrocketed astronomically, making it difficult for them to celebrate today’s Eid-Ul-Adha.

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as ‘Feast of Sacrifice’, is an Islamic festival that celebrates the obedience of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail to God on His command.

Some celebrants and sellers in separate interviews with Citi News said that things are extremely expensive now, so they could hardly buy or sell anything for the celebration.

“Now things are expensive. I bought this sheep for GH¢2,500, and the price was less last year,” a celebrant said.

A seller said that people were not buying because there was no money in the system. He added that this was not the situation last year.

Another celebrant said that he could not buy any animal because the prices on the market were way above his budget.

He stated that “Items are extremely expensive this year, so we are unable to buy.”