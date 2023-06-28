Iconic Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, has released a new song addressing the recent controversy surrounding his relationship with actress, Yvonne Nelson.

The renowned actress made allegations in her memoir titled “I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,” which was published on June 18, 2023, claiming that the rapper coerced her into terminating their unborn child.

Yvonne Nelson recounted that when she revealed her pregnancy to Sarkodie, she could sense his heart racing, and when he eventually spoke, he faltered.

According to Yvonne Nelson, Sarkodie expressed his reluctance towards the pregnancy, fearing that it would tarnish his image and career hence the only option seemed to be getting rid of it.

The revelation came as a surprise to many, as there had been no prior indication of an intimate relationship between the two.

However, in his three-minute and sixteen-second song titled “Try Me,” Sarkodie addressed multiple allegations raised by the esteemed actress in her book, using a mix of Akan Twi, English, and Pidgin.

He vehemently denied being the one who pushed for the abortion and asserts that it was Yvonne who engaged in promiscuous behaviour.

According to him, when Yvonne mentioned the pregnancy, he thought she was only “trying to start another drama” but he told her to keep it even though he wasn’t ready.

He explained extensively that it was rather Yvonne’s idea to have the baby aborted because she was in school.

The song’s lyric video depicts a female astronaut descending from space, possibly symbolizing Nelson’s declining career since the release of her book.

The release of “Try Me” clearly demonstrates Sarkodie’s discontent with Nelson’s book.

He has said that he initially wanted to take the matter “to my grave,” but he decided to speak out after he felt that Nelson was misrepresenting the truth.

It remains to be seen how Nelson will respond to “Try Me.”

Watch the Video below: