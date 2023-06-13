The Ministry of Roads and Highways acting through the Department of Urban Roads has announced that the flow of vehicular traffic at the southern approach of the Flowerpot roundabout will be interrupted from today June 13 to October 31, 2023.

This period of interruption is to enable the construction of the flyover on the motorway to progress.

The Urban Roads Department in a statement noted that routes such as the East and West bound of Spintex Road, Burma Camp Road from Giffard Road, and East and Westbound of Martey Tsuru Road will be affected.

In a Citi News interview, the resident engineer on the motorway flyover project, Arnold Adu called on motorists to adhere to traffic management and diversion signs that will be at designated sections of the project.

“While work is going on from the Flowerpot Roundabout toward the Mahama Roundabout, certain rules have been put in place and some routes have been blocked, so we will plead with motorists to look out for directions and also be patient during the period.”

Below is the full statement from the Department