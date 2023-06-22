The General Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Thomas Musah, says identifying the loopholes surrounding the mass failure in this year’s Teacher Licensure Examination is critical to prevent such issues in the future.

He said this could be achieved by bringing all stakeholders together to have a national dialogue on the matter.

“This is a national crisis, and for us at GNAT, it is about time we have a national dialogue about this matter because we cannot leave this matter in the hands of the National Teaching Council alone,” he said.

“We believe that by bringing all stakeholders together and identifying the gaps, we will be able to find a lasting solution to this problem, and we will not be here again. By next year, we would have been able to solve the problem, even if not all of it, I believe that 60 to 70 percent would have been corrected.”

Mr. Musah noted that the results were very disturbing and signalled the need for urgent action to be taken.

In an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Mr. Musah also expressed concern that if the situation was not addressed, it could affect the country’s human capital in the next 18 years.

He said the failure would make it impossible for the Ghana Education Service to employ the teachers, which could lead to teacher shortages.

“It also means that the over 6,000 who failed cannot be employed by the Ghana Education Service specifically, and it also raises concerns about investment because some of these teachers were sponsored by giving them trainee allowance, and they have failed,” he added.