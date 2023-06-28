The Ministry of Roads and Highways is set to engage the National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union on Thursday over an indefinite strike declared by the group.

The National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union declared a sit-down strike on Monday due to the deteriorating conditions of roads leading to various depots in Takoradi, Tema, and Kumasi, operated by the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST).

Although the government has assured that the bad roads would be fixed, the group says it will not call off the industrial action until work on the roads begins.

Vice Chairman for the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union, Sunday Alabi told Citi News that their safety was of utmost priority to them for which reason they would only go back to work if the roads were fixed.

“In this situation, there is nothing we can do because we are rather helping the government not to incur any debts again. But as we speak our safety is the most important, so we want to hold it in our own hands. That is why we want it to be fixed before we continue the work in this situation,” he added.