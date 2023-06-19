Flagbearership hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has said that he is unfazed by the large crowds that have characterized the filing of nomination forms by other aspirants.

Speaking to the press after filing his forms at the party headquarters on June 19, Dr Akoto said that he chose to submit his forms only with core members of his campaign team, rather than busing in supporters.

Dr. Akoto expressed appreciation for the support of his delegates and constituency chairmen, who voluntarily came to the party headquarters to support him.

He called on his supporters to stay true to the cause of getting him elected as flagbearer of the NPP.

“Let me say here that everybody who has come here including representatives of farmers, are here on their own accord, You cannot see any bused crowd or any big commercial vehicle bringing people to come and support.

“People have come on their own volition and own conviction that my candidature will be good for the people of Ghana and the NPP and I am very grateful.”

The filing of nomination forms for the NPP flagbearership election is ongoing. The deadline for filing is June 24.